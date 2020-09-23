goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$61.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.26, a current ratio of 19.91 and a quick ratio of 19.85. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$21.08 and a 12 month high of C$80.61.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.64. The firm had revenue of C$150.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 7.3800004 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on goeasy from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on goeasy from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$64.25 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.