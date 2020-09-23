Goldcoin Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $178,918.43 and $13.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00422681 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011803 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000458 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

