Golden Bull (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Gap Down to $3.97

Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $3.56. Golden Bull shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Golden Bull Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Golden Bull Limited operates as an online finance marketplace company in the People's Republic of China. The company's online marketplace connects individual lenders with individual and small business borrowers for short-term loans. It also engages in the bitcoin business, as well as offers car rental services to individual and corporate customers; and other auto rental companies.

