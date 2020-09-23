Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR) Shares Down 4.3%

Golden Bull Ltd (NASDAQ:DNJR)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.26. 17,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 532,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Golden Bull from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Bull stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Golden Bull Ltd (NASDAQ:DNJR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Golden Bull as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR)

Golden Bull Limited operates as an online finance marketplace company in the People's Republic of China. The company's online marketplace connects individual lenders with individual and small business borrowers for short-term loans. It also provides investment and financing consultancy, and technical services.

