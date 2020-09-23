Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Trading Down 3.5%

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 44,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 47,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Golden Minerals from C$1.01 to C$0.95 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.79 million and a PE ratio of -9.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.59.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property in the province of Salta, Argentina; a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants in the State of Durango, Mexico; and a diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located primarily in Mexico.

