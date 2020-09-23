Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Golden Share Resources Corp (CVE:GSH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.17. Golden Share Resources shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00.

Golden Share Resources Company Profile (CVE:GSH)

Golden Share Resources Corporation, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 75% interest in the Berens River project located to the north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Band-Ore project located to the west of the town of Thunder Bay in the province of Ontario.

