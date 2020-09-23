GoldFund Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $653.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One GoldFund token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $131,694.33 and approximately $653.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002604 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001700 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000382 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000753 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001206 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

