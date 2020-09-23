Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €149.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €149.00 ($175.29) target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €142.00 ($167.06).

MTX stock traded down €0.70 ($0.82) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €141.25 ($166.18). 272,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a one year high of €289.30 ($340.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion and a PE ratio of 17.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €153.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €147.02.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

