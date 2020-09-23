Goldman Sachs Group Lowers MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MIELY) to Buy

MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS MIELY opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61.
About MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR
