Goldman Sachs Group Lowers MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MIELY) to Buy

MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MIELY opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61.

About MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch control and display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution systems, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

