GoldMint Trading 90.6% Higher This Week (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, GoldMint has traded 90.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $515,040.50 and $6,545.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00002564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00040355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00227530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00079060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.14 or 0.01469230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00200402 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

