Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ:GHIV) Shares Gap Up to $10.81

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.81, but opened at $12.50. Gores Holdings IV shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 97,137 shares.

Gores Holdings IV Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHIV)

Gores Holdings IV, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

