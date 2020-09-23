Gores Holdings IV (OTCMKTS:DFPHU) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Gores Holdings IV (OTCMKTS:DFPHU) shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. 822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 74,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.78.

Gores Holdings IV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFPHU)

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

