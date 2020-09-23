Graf Industrial (NASDAQ:GRAF) Trading Down 7.7%

Graf Industrial (NASDAQ:GRAF)’s share price fell 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.41 and last traded at $24.05. 1,311,580 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 555,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 3,181,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $56,368,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Graf Industrial by 2,646.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Graf Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Graf Industrial by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Graf Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Graf Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,476,000.

Graf Industrial Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRAF)

Graf Industrial Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with industrial companies in diversified industrial manufacturing, technology, distribution, and service businesses in the United States and Canada.

