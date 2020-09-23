Graf Industrial (NASDAQ:GRAF) Trading Down 7.7%

Graf Industrial (NASDAQ:GRAF)’s share price fell 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.41 and last traded at $24.05. 1,311,580 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 555,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18.
In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 3,181,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $56,368,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Graf Industrial Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRAF)
Graf Industrial Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with industrial companies in diversified industrial manufacturing, technology, distribution, and service businesses in the United States and Canada.
Read More: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Graf Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graf Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.