Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Shares Gap Down to $0.48

Graphite One Inc (CVE:GPH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.43. Graphite One shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 8,881 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 million and a P/E ratio of -9.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.37.

Graphite One Company Profile (CVE:GPH)

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. Its principal project is the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims totaling 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in March 2019.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.