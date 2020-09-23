Great Ajax (AJX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE: AJX) recently:

9/22/2020 – Great Ajax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

9/16/2020 – Great Ajax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

9/9/2020 – Great Ajax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

9/3/2020 – Great Ajax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

8/21/2020 – Great Ajax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

8/20/2020 – Great Ajax had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $10.50 to $11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Great Ajax was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

8/19/2020 – Great Ajax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

8/10/2020 – Great Ajax was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

8/3/2020 – Great Ajax was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/3/2020 – Great Ajax was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Shares of Great Ajax stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,360. The stock has a market cap of $217.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. Great Ajax Corp has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $15.96.

Get Great Ajax Corp alerts:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Great Ajax had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Great Ajax by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,049,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,393,000 after buying an additional 108,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 24,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 150,442 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 625,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 111,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 607,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 110,878 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.