Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Shares Gap Up to $0.58

Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp (CVE:GR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.65. Great Atlantic Resources shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 22,500 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $3.86 million and a P/E ratio of -2.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.53.

About Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR)

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Keymet property located near Bathurst, northeast New Brunswick; and an interest in the Golden Promise property covering an area of 1000 hectares located in Newfoundland gold belt.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Atlantic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Atlantic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.