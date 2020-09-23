Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $14.35 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of GLDD opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $587.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.77. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $11.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. Analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $35,723.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 411,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,227.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William H. Hanson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at $264,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,816,000 after buying an additional 160,969 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,590,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after purchasing an additional 403,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125,478 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.8% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,720,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 181,277 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 43.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,554,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 470,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

