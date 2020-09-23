Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.00

Shares of Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 24.20 ($0.32), with a volume of 66864706 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35).

The stock has a market capitalization of $872.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.80.

In other news, insider Gervaise Heddle sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20), for a total transaction of £525,000 ($686,005.49). Also, insider Clive Latcham sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total value of £175,000 ($228,668.50).

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It explores for gold, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in six projects, including four situated in Western Australia and two located in Tasmania. Greatland Gold plc was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

