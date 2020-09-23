Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Sells $84,630.00 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Aaron Locascio sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,216.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aaron Locascio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Aaron Locascio sold 39,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $117,000.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Aaron Locascio sold 37,267 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $138,633.24.

On Monday, July 20th, Aaron Locascio sold 39,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $145,080.00.

NASDAQ GNLN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 116,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,421. Greenlane Holdings has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.08.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $32.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNLN. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 183,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

