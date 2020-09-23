GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Trading Down 15.5%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc (CVE:GPV)’s share price traded down 15.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.34 and last traded at C$14.39. 152,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 55,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.03.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 million and a P/E ratio of -49.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,408.18.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$3.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc will post 0.2106133 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GreenPower Motor news, Director Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,146.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,084,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,110,793.23. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $89,466.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile (CVE:GPV)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets. It offers all-electric low floor transit style buses, all-electric high floor school or shuttle buses, and all-electric double decker buses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

