GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Trading Down 15.5%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc (CVE:GPV)’s share price traded down 15.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.34 and last traded at C$14.39. 152,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 55,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.03.
Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Monday, June 8th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 million and a P/E ratio of -49.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,408.18.
In other GreenPower Motor news, Director Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,146.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,084,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,110,793.23. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $89,466.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile (CVE:GPV)
GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets. It offers all-electric low floor transit style buses, all-electric high floor school or shuttle buses, and all-electric double decker buses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
