Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will post sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greif’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Greif posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

In other news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard bought 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,547.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,097.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Greif by 32.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Greif by 11.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Greif in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Greif by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GEF traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $35.22. 2,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Greif has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

