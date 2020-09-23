Grid+ (GRID) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $67,318.00

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Grid+ token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $67,318.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043565 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.55 or 0.04322232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009551 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00058403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034238 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Grid+ Token Profile

Grid+ (GRID) is a token. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

