Grimm Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $537.00 (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Grimm has a market cap of $63,034.37 and $537.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grimm has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Grimm

Grimm (CRYPTO:GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 59,435,500 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com

Grimm Coin Trading

Grimm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grimm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grimm using one of the exchanges listed above.

