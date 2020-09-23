Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Trading Down 23.1%

Grizzly Discoveries Inc (CVE:GZD) fell 23.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 838,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 941% from the average session volume of 80,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of $4.03 million and a PE ratio of -32.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD)

Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, cobalt, potash, and diamond deposits. As of November 1, 2018, it had interests in approximately 189,000 acres of precious-base metal properties in British Columbia along with metallic and industrial mineral permits for potash totaling approximately 60,000 acres along the Alberta-Saskatchewan border; and approximately 161,000 acres of properties, which host diamondiferous kimberlites in the Buffalo Head Hills region of Alberta.

