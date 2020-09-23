Growth DeFi Price Tops $11.63 (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $20,817.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Growth DeFi token can now be purchased for $11.63 or 0.00110873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Growth DeFi

GRO is a token. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,565 tokens. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com

Growth DeFi Token Trading

Growth DeFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growth DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Growth DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Growth DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

