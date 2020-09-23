GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0269 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s previous — dividend of $0.02.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has decreased its dividend by 8.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a payout ratio of 68.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Shares of AVAL stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 9.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVAL. Citigroup lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

