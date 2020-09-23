Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:PUODY)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $149.95 and last traded at $149.95. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.66.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.47.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUODY)

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as highways, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and train stations; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, residual water treatment, and energy generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, sanitary landfills, hospitals, and other health institutions.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.