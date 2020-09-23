Gryphon Capital Income Trust to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:GCI)

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.81.

