Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on October 14th

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

GNTY stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.