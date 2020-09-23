Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on October 14th

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.
GNTY stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
GNTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
