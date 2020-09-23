Guess? (NYSE:GES) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) shares were down 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.55. Approximately 1,389,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,627,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

GES has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Guess? from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $805.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.77.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.82 million. Guess? had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other news, CEO Carlos Alberini bought 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Guess? by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 254,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 2.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Guess? by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Guess? by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

About Guess? (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

