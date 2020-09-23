Guider Price Down 26.6% Over Last Week (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, Guider has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Guider token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Guider has a total market capitalization of $16,838.42 and approximately $134.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043849 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $457.96 or 0.04365375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009548 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00058899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034271 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

GDR is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

Guider can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

