Gulden Price Tops $0.0075 on Major Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $9,495.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gulden has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 522,231,935 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

