Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Trading 1.9% Higher

Gunsynd PLC (LON:GUN) shares traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). 16,176,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 525% from the average session volume of 2,588,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33 ($0.02).

The company has a market cap of $3.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.56.

Gunsynd Company Profile (LON:GUN)

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

