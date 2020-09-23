GXChain Price Tops $0.48 on Top Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00004601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $31.50 million and $13.59 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GXChain has traded 26% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001548 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000175 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001170 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

