Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HAIN. Evercore ISI raised Hain Celestial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.77.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,841,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,075,000 after acquiring an additional 78,759 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,869,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,481,000 after acquiring an additional 259,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,256,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,112,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,888,000 after acquiring an additional 446,568 shares during the last quarter.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.