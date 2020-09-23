Handshake (HNS) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Handshake has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $48.54 million and approximately $429,017.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 309,854,502 coins. Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org . Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS

Buying and Selling Handshake

Handshake can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

