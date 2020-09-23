Happycoin (HPC) Price Tops $0.0117 on Exchanges

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar. One Happycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00646874 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00010663 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00036538 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,171.06 or 0.11134842 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000756 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

