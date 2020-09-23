Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.90. 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40.

About Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK)

Harford Bank provides commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental units in Harford and Cecil counties, and surrounding areas of northeastern Maryland. It offers various deposit services, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Harford Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harford Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.