Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) Announces Dividend of GBX 43.70

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) declared a dividend on Friday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 43.70 ($0.57) per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,570 ($20.51) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) and a one year high of GBX 2,186 ($28.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,692.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,588.52.

HL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,735 ($22.67) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,335 ($17.44) to GBX 1,375 ($17.97) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,680.91 ($21.96).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

