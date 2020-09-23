Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) shares dropped 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 670,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 890,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.
Several research firms have issued reports on HSC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Harsco by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harsco by 11.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.7% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 54,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Harsco Company Profile (NYSE:HSC)
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
