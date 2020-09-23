Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) shares dropped 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 670,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 890,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Harsco had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $447.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Harsco by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harsco by 11.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.7% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 54,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

