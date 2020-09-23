Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HAS has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.76.

Shares of HAS opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $123.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 504,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,100,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

