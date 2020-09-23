Hashgard (GARD) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, Hashgard has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. Hashgard has a total market cap of $23.96 million and approximately $111,336.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043896 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.73 or 0.04406649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009536 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00058934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034168 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

GARD is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

