HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Receives $18.30 Average PT from Brokerages

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised HBT Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

In related news, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $146,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 29,453 shares of company stock valued at $357,957.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 270,417 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 791,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 207,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 121,191 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.80. 81,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,569. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $323.99 million and a PE ratio of 5.67.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

