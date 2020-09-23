HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.89.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.65. 2,639,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,460. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.47. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $33,774.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,622.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $723,683,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,174,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,238 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,520,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,978,000 after purchasing an additional 696,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,628 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.