HCP (NYSE:HCP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.22

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.22 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 5137752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HCP stock. TCF National Bank acquired a new position in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

