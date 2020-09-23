H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Trading Down 10.9%

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) shares were down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.53. Approximately 541,945 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 356,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HEES shares. BidaskClub cut H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

The stock has a market cap of $670.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.08 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,281 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 382,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,332,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,241,000 after acquiring an additional 19,389 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

