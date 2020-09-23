Head to Head Analysis: Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX) & AAC (OTCMKTS:AACH)

Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX) and AAC (OTCMKTS:AACH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Biocorrx and AAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocorrx -2,240.89% N/A -98.93% AAC N/A N/A N/A

1.0% of AAC shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Biocorrx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of AAC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biocorrx and AAC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocorrx $240,000.00 42.63 -$6.04 million N/A N/A AAC $295.76 million 0.00 -$59.40 million N/A N/A

Biocorrx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AAC.

Volatility & Risk

Biocorrx has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAC has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Biocorrx and AAC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocorrx 0 0 0 0 N/A AAC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

AAC beats Biocorrx on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biocorrx Company Profile

BioCorRx, Inc. engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. It also engages in the research and development of sustained release naltrexone products for the treatment of addiction and other possible disorders. The company was founded by Neil Terrence Muller and George O’Neill on January 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Anaheim, CA.

AAC Company Profile

AAC Holdings, Inc. provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 11 inpatient substance abuse treatment facilities, focused on delivering clinical care and treatment solutions across 1,080 inpatient beds, including 700 licensed detoxification beds, 24 standalone outpatient centers, and 4 sober living facilities across 471 beds for a total of 1,551 combined inpatient and sober living beds. It also offers multi-media marketing services to families and individuals struggling with addiction and seeking treatment options through online directories of treatment providers, treatment provider reviews, forums, and professional communities. In addition, the company performs drug testing and diagnostic laboratory services; and provides physician services to its clients. AAC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. On June 20, 2020, AAC Holdings, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

