Head-To-Head Comparison: Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) and Advanced Biomedical Technologies (NASDAQ:ABMT)

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) and Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products $31.38 million 0.76 -$2.11 million N/A N/A Advanced Biomedical Technologies $10,000.00 1,553.45 -$950,000.00 N/A N/A

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allied Healthcare Products.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products -9.50% -27.87% -18.96% Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A -296.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Allied Healthcare Products and Advanced Biomedical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of -5.26, indicating that its share price is 626% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a beta of -1.24, indicating that its share price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.6% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Advanced Biomedical Technologies beats Allied Healthcare Products on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment. It also provides medical gas equipment, which comprise construction products consisting of in-wall medical system components, central station pumps and compressors, and headwalls; regulation devices and suction equipment comprising flowmeters, vacuum regulators, and pressure regulators, as well as related adapters, fittings, and hoses that measure, regulate, monitor, and transfer medical gases from walled piping or equipment to patients; and disposable oxygen cylinders to provide oxygen for short periods. In addition, the company offers medical products that include respiratory/resuscitation products comprising demand resuscitation valves, portable resuscitation systems, bag masks and related products, emergency transport ventilators, precision oxygen regulators, minilators, multilators, and humidifiers; and trauma and patient handling products, such as spine immobilization products, pneumatic anti-shock garments, and trauma burn kits. It serves hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, emergency medical products dealers, and others. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Advanced Biomedical Technologies Company Profile

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, which include surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures. The company was formerly known as Geostar Mineral Corporation and changed its name to Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. in March 2009. Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

