Head to Head Comparison: BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) & Solar Senior Capital (NYSE:SUNS)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) and Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Senior Capital has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured and Solar Senior Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured N/A N/A N/A Solar Senior Capital 25.75% 8.76% 3.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured and Solar Senior Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solar Senior Capital $40.09 million 5.29 $22.94 million $1.41 9.37

Solar Senior Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured.

Dividends

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Solar Senior Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Solar Senior Capital pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Solar Senior Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of Solar Senior Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Solar Senior Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured and Solar Senior Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured 0 0 0 0 N/A Solar Senior Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Solar Senior Capital has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.69%. Given Solar Senior Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Solar Senior Capital is more favorable than BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital beats BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term investments and other bonds. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund was formed in November 4, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.