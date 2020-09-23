Head-To-Head Comparison: Model N (NYSE:MODN) versus Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Model N (NYSE:MODN) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Model N and Snap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N -10.03% -13.21% -4.73% Snap -57.18% -49.08% -26.52%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Model N and Snap, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N 0 1 7 0 2.88 Snap 1 10 23 0 2.65

Model N presently has a consensus target price of $38.21, indicating a potential upside of 3.53%. Snap has a consensus target price of $23.74, indicating a potential downside of 6.78%. Given Model N’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Model N is more favorable than Snap.

Risk & Volatility

Model N has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snap has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Model N shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Model N shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Model N and Snap’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N $141.24 million 9.03 -$19.29 million ($0.43) -85.84 Snap $1.72 billion 21.81 -$1.03 billion ($0.75) -33.96

Model N has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap. Model N is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Snap, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Model N beats Snap on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies. The company also offers revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, rebates, incentives, channel management, and regulatory compliance. In addition, Model N, Inc. provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, and Switzerland.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests. In addition, the company offers Snap Map, which brings to a live map of individual location, showing nearby friends, popular stories, and a heatmap of recent snaps posted; Memories that allows users to choose to save the Snaps they create in a searchable personal collection, and users to create Snaps and stories from their saved Snaps and camera roll; and Spectacles, a hardware product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

